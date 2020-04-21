COVID-19 total cases mounts to 368 after 14 new cases surfaced in in IOK

SRINAGAR - Total number of people infected with the coronavirus disease in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) jumped to 368 after another 14 Covid-19 positive cases were surfaced in the held-valley..

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the Indian authorities said that 14 new cases have been reported, all from Kashmir. The total number of cases now stands at 368 with 55 in Jammu and 313 in Kashmir.

13 people had tested positive on Sunday with 12 of them from Kashmir.

In a statement, the Indian authorities said that 15 patients had recovered from the Covid-19 disease and were discharged with seven patients from the government medical college in Baramulla, six from Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Science, Srinagar and two from Chest Diseases Hospital, Srinagar.

At least 91 cases have been reported from Bandipora, 79 in Srinagar, 44 in Baramulla, 33 in Kupwara, 26 in Jammu, 22 in Shopian, 20 in Udhampur, 14 in Ganderbal, 13 in Budgam and in single digits in the rest of the districts.

While Jammu had recorded its first positive case on March 9, Kashmir's first Covid-19 positive case was reported on March 18.

So far, 71 patients -58 in Kashmir and 13 in Jammu have recovered from the disease while five people have died.

Of the total 368 cases, 292 are active ones with 251 in Kashmir and 41 in Jammu.