Two killed for 'honour' in Karachi

KARACHI – A young boy and girl were gunned down for 'honour' on Abul Hasan Isfahani Road, Karachi.

The incident unfolded when a man and his son allegedly murdered the girl and her male friend, accusing them of having an “illicit relationship.”

Reports said the victims identified as Laraib and Ahsan were shot dead near Abul Isphani Road.

Following the incident, police have arrested girl’s father Rafique and her brother Abdullah in the case. Both have confessed to the killings.

Separately, a man was killed in a firing incident in Pak Colony on Friday while another person was injured in the incident.

Police have launched probe into the murder incident.