Teenage boy shoots himself to death while making TikTok video in Karachi
Web Desk
07:28 PM | 21 Jun, 2020
Teenage boy shoots himself to death while making TikTok video in Karachi
Share

KARACHI - A 17-year-old boy lost his life on Sunday after he, as per reports, accidently shot himself while making a video for a social networking app TikTok.

Police said that the incident happened in Sikandar Goth area when deceased Tanveer was making the video in his room, using the weapon.

The security officials further said that the pistol was belonged to Tanveer’s father and it was licensed.

The family has recently settled in Karachi from Punjab.

An uncle of the youth said that he had gone to the room for changing his clothes, adding that the younger brother of Tanveer had informed the family about the incident.

Body of the teenage boy has been shifted to a hospital for medico-legal process.

More From This Category
Allama Talib Johri passes away at 81
02:18 AM | 22 Jun, 2020
PIA raises airfares by upto 57% for special ...
11:37 PM | 21 Jun, 2020
Pakistan records strong protests with Indian over ...
10:22 PM | 21 Jun, 2020
VIDEO – Pakistan Navy marks World Hydrography ...
09:37 PM | 21 Jun, 2020
Lahore hospital staff booked over taking naked ...
09:25 PM | 21 Jun, 2020
92 hotspots comprising 40% of all active COVID-19 ...
08:14 PM | 21 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Muhammad Ali – PM Imran pays tribute to "greatest sportsman"
08:22 PM | 21 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr