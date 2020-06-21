Father’s Day — Maryam tweets letter written by Nawaz Sharif before arrest in 2019
08:05 PM | 21 Jun, 2020
Father's Day — Maryam tweets letter written by Nawaz Sharif before arrest in 2019
LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday took to Twitter to pay tribute to his father on the eve of international father’s day.

She shared a letter written by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to her while he was being arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case in October 2019.

Maryam wrote in the caption that every day is Father’s Day for her, adding: “Today there is no tribute bigger than this letter”.

She further said that her father was more concerned about her daughter, who is also in jail, even at a time when he was going to face another victimization.

This life is too little to sacrifice on such kind of father, Maryam Nawaz added.

Nawaz Sharif is currently in London for his treatment while Maryam is in Pakistan as she was not allowed to leave the country due to graft cases against him.

