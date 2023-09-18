LAHORE – Pakistan cricket team managed to secure the top spot in ODI rankings despite not so convincing campaign in the Asia Cup as Men in Green failed to qualify for the final.

Babar XI regained 1st position as one-day international (ODI) team in after South Africa dismissed Australia in recent series.

As India managed to clinch the Asia Cup title, Pakistan missed out on a spot in the final but Australia’s defeat helped the Green Shirts to sit at the top again.

India, despite winning the leading ODI contest with flying colors, became Asia Cup champions but sits at the second spot in the list, marginally behind Men in Green. Australia dropped to 3rd place after three consecutive defeats.

Pakistan hold 3,102 points, with 27 matches, and have a rating of 115. India remained at number 2 despite having more points than Pakistan.

Australia who were ranked at no.1 before, are now ranked at no.3 with 3,166 points and a rating of 113 after their defeat against South Africa. The Kangaroos have played 28 matches.

India now got another chance to climb to the top as Men in Blue face Kangaroos in a three-match series.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will now directly play in the World Cup, and Babar XI will kickstart the campaign on October 6 in Hyderabad.

ICC men’s ODI Team Rankings Sep, 2023