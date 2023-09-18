Weather update for Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Islamabad Rain Update

Light to moderate but scattered rain likely to hit twin cities on Monday as the new weather systrem will bring down the temperature.

Met Office predicted rain-thunderstorms at isolated places in Islamabad during the next 12 hours.

Islamabad temperature today

At noon, the mercury reached 29°C, while the temperature is expected to decrease in the evening.

Humidity was recorded at around 67 percent in the city. Winds blew at 10km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 5 which is moderate, with visibility around 8km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 34, which is fair. The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.

Synoptic Situation

A westerly wave is also present over upper & western parts of the country. A low pressure area (LPA) is likely to move over South Sindh during next 24 hours.

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Potohar region, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast and South Punjab, Southeast Sindh, Northeast Balochistan and Kashmir. Heavy falls are expected at isolated places in Southeast Sindh during the forecast period.