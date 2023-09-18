Karachi to receive rains from today; Check latest weather updates here

Met office predicted a forecast that the country’s largest city Karachi is set to receive rains accompanied by thunderstorms starting from Monday, with intermittent downpours likely to persist until Wednesday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department said monsoon winds are entering eastern part, due to which intermittent showers are expected in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas and Sanghar districts from today to September 20.

With rain, the Met Office also predicted isolated dust-thunderstorm on Monday today evening and in coming days.

As per the latest advisory, Monsoon currents of moderate intensity are penetrating in eastern Sindh. Under this influence, Larkana, Dadu, Sukkur, Ghotki, Naushahro Feroz, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matyari, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar and Kambar-Shahdadkot districts to receive rain today and tomorrow with occasional gaps.

Karachi Temperature Today

As per the weather forecast service, Karachi’s minimum temperature was recorded at 30.5°C, while the temperature can touch 33°C during the day. Humidity was recorded at around 60 percent, while winds blowing from southwest and west are 15 km/hour.

Karachi Air Quality

Karachi Air Quality was recorded at 55 which is considered poor. The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Furthermore, PMD predicted rain, wind, and thundershowers for Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), southeast Sindh, northeast Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.

Heavy falls are expected in KP, Islamabad, the Potohar region, east and south Punjab, and southeast Sindh during the forecast period.