CJP Isa refuses guard of honour

ISLAMABAD – On his inaugural day as Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa initiated a new precedent by declining to receive a guard of honour.

Upon his arrival at the Supreme Court on Monday morning, the new CJP was warmly greeted by the court staff.

Addressing the staff, Chief Justice Isa requested their cooperation to ensure the court’s smooth functioning.

Rather than accepting a guard of honour, which was scheduled to be presented by the Islamabad Police, Chief Justice Isa encouraged the force to carry out their duties diligently and with integrity.

Justice Isa, who was sworn in as Chief Justice of Pakistan on Sunday, will preside over a full court responsible for hearing petitions related to the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act.