Suzuki Cultus latest price in Pakistan September 2023 Update

18 Sep, 2023
Suzuki Cultus latest price in Pakistan September 2023 Update
Source: File Photo

Suzuki Cultus remained one of the top-selling units of the country's oldest automobile manufacturer. Currently, PakSuzuki Motors is selling the third-generation of this hatchback which comes in a stylish design and trendier look combined with the aerodynamic shape making the 1000cc car a more vibrant choice in its league.

Suzuki Cultus has gone through several facelifts and generations but still holds a healthy share in local market.

Suzuki Cultus is known for most selling variants of the Japanese automobile giant. The third generation of Suzuki Cultus was rolled out six years back. The second-generation Cultus remained in production in Pakistan until late 2016.

The three-cylinder 998cc vehicle is equipped with Progressive Technology that fits the modern world. It is equipped with Auto Gear Shift, and the aerodynamic exterior combined with the power of the K-Series engine offers a smooth drive.

Suzuki Cultus Variants in Pakistan

Suzuki Cultus is available in three variants in Pakistan, with VXR and VXL being the lowest models while top-of-line AGS is loaded with all features.

Suzuki Cultus Latest Price in Pakistan 

Pak Suzuki has revised the price of the five-door vehicle for several times this year due to import restrictions and currency devaluation.

The base variant Suzuki Cultus VXR stands at Rs3,718,000 while mid-variant VXL is available at Rs4,084,000 and top-of-the-line AGS currently at Rs4,366,000.

Suzuki Cultus Colors in Pakistan

The colours available in the hatchback include solid white, graphite grey, cerulean blue, pearl black and silky silver.

Suzuki Cultus Fuel Average

Suzuki Cultus has mileage of 14 km per litre in the city and 18 km/l on the long route.

Suzuki Alto Installment Plans in Pakistan

