Suzuki Cultus remained one of the top-selling units of the country's oldest automobile manufacturer. Currently, PakSuzuki Motors is selling the third-generation of this hatchback which comes in a stylish design and trendier look combined with the aerodynamic shape making the 1000cc car a more vibrant choice in its league.
Suzuki Cultus has gone through several facelifts and generations but still holds a healthy share in local market.
Suzuki Cultus is known for most selling variants of the Japanese automobile giant. The third generation of Suzuki Cultus was rolled out six years back. The second-generation Cultus remained in production in Pakistan until late 2016.
The three-cylinder 998cc vehicle is equipped with Progressive Technology that fits the modern world. It is equipped with Auto Gear Shift, and the aerodynamic exterior combined with the power of the K-Series engine offers a smooth drive.
Suzuki Cultus is available in three variants in Pakistan, with VXR and VXL being the lowest models while top-of-line AGS is loaded with all features.
Pak Suzuki has revised the price of the five-door vehicle for several times this year due to import restrictions and currency devaluation.
The base variant Suzuki Cultus VXR stands at Rs3,718,000 while mid-variant VXL is available at Rs4,084,000 and top-of-the-line AGS currently at Rs4,366,000.
The colours available in the hatchback include solid white, graphite grey, cerulean blue, pearl black and silky silver.
Suzuki Cultus has mileage of 14 km per litre in the city and 18 km/l on the long route.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 18, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.7
|299.95
|Euro
|EUR
|321.5
|324.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|379
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.15
|79.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|795.46
|803.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.57
|42.97
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.21
|38.56
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.09
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|968.3
|977.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|776.86
|784.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.28
|81.98
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217.2
|219.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|334.14
|336.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Karachi
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,000
|PKR 2,570
