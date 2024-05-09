Pakistan honors martyrs on first anniversary of May 9 violence

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government and people are observing May 9 as a black day on Thursday.

On this day in 2023, the country of 240 million saw unprecedented chaos as political activists of a leading party vandalised state buildings, monuments of martyrs and military installations.

To mark the day, the government has arranged a special meeting of federal cabinet, which will be addressed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

PM Sharif will also address a special event, in connection with May 9 incidents at the Convention Centre Islamabad on Thursday.

The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), which faced massive oppression after the riots, planned to hold gatherings nationwide to show support for its incarcerated leader, Imran Khan.

On the first anniversary, the government's slogan for the day is 'May 9, never again', and Section 144 has been imposed in Islamabad and Punjab to counter PTI's protests.

PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan also alleged a crackdown on PTI supporters ahead of their planned protests, with many arrests made across the country. PTI plans to hold peaceful rallies at every provincial assembly constituency to mark the day.