Pakistan honors martyrs on first anniversary of May 9 violence

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government and people are observing May 9 as a black day on Thursday.
On this day in 2023, the country of 240 million saw unprecedented chaos as political activists of a leading party vandalised state buildings, monuments of martyrs and military installations.
To mark the day, the government has arranged a special meeting of federal cabinet, which will be addressed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
PM Sharif will also address a special event, in connection with May 9 incidents at the Convention Centre Islamabad on Thursday.
The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), which faced massive oppression after the riots, planned to hold gatherings nationwide to show support for its incarcerated leader, Imran Khan.
On the first anniversary, the government's slogan for the day is 'May 9, never again', and Section 144 has been imposed in Islamabad and Punjab to counter PTI's protests.
PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan also alleged a crackdown on PTI supporters ahead of their planned protests, with many arrests made across the country. PTI plans to hold peaceful rallies at every provincial assembly constituency to mark the day.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 9, 2024 Thursday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 276.9 for buying and 279.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.5 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound rate is 343.35 for buying, and 347 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.9
|279.85
|Euro
|EUR
|295.5
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.35
|347
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.79
|748.79
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.99
|914.99
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.46
|169.46
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.62
|731.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.06
|309.56
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
