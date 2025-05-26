Kuwait lifts visa ban on Pakistanis after 19 years

ISLAMABAD – Kuwait has lifted visa ban on Pakistani citizens after the gap of 19 years.

Focal person of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, Mustafa Malik, said that the world is opening its doors to skilled Pakistani workers.

The Kuwaiti government has started issuing work, family, visit, tourist, and commercial visas to Pakistanis.

Mustafa Malik stated that the issuance of visas will provide thousands of people with opportunities for employment, trade, and tourism in Kuwait. All these visas can be obtained through an online platform.

He further said that Italy will allocate an annual quota for jobs for Pakistanis, and an MoU has already been signed with Italy.

Meanwhile, Arab countries are also keen to provide employment opportunities to skilled workers from Pakistan, he said.

Meanwhile, Japan has set an ambitious goal to enroll 400,000 international students in its educational institutions by 2033.

Japan has introduced reforms to simplify the visa process, including the expansion of degree programs in English, increased availability of scholarships, and improved convenience in visa application procedures.

Required documents for students include a valid passport, a certificate of eligibility from the institution, a completed visa application form, proof of financial resources, academic documents (transcripts, certificates), and recent passport-sized photographs, which may be needed during the application process.

After completing their education, Japan has also decided to offer students opportunities for work visas, including the “Designated Visa,” which students must hold while searching for a job after graduation.

To secure employment in Japan, knowledge of the Japanese language (JLPT N2 level) is essential.

However, various companies also provide opportunities to bilingual global talent, which offers a better pathway to benefit from education and future prospects in Japan.