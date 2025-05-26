Pm Shehbaz Arrives In Tehran After Wrapping Up Turkiye Visit

TEHRAN – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with a delegation has arrived in Tehran on a two-day visit to Iran.

Upon arrival at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran, Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghaddam, Pakistani Ambassador to Iran Mudassar Tipu and senior diplomatic officials welcomed the Prime Minister and his delegation.

A smartly turned out contingent of the Iranian army presented salute to the prime minister.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi are accompanying the Prime Minister.

The prime minister will visit Sa’dabad Palace in Tehran to meet Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian.

During the meeting, the prime minister will thank the Iranian people and president for promoting bilateral cooperation, supporting Pakistan in the recent war imposed on Pakistan by India, and supporting their efforts for peace in South Asia.

The prime minister and his delegation will also meet with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and discuss bilateral and regional issues.

The prime minister and the Pakistani delegation will also attend a dinner hosted in their honor by Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian.