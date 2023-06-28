US condemns harassment of Pakistani-origin reporter who grilled Indian PM about human rights violations

WASHINGTON – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced human rights criticism during his recent visit to the United States as the BJP government created a hostile environment for minorities, especially Muslims.

Sabrina Siddiqui, the correspondent of the Wall Street Journal asked Modi a question on human rights violations against Muslims in India, but the female reporter triggered Hindutva-inspired extremists who started a targeted campaign against her.

Amid the harassment, the White House denounced online harassment of Siddiqui. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby called harassment ‘unacceptable’, and saying the US government absolutely condemns any harassment of journalists anywhere, under any circumstances.

Sharing his views on questions to the Indian premier, he said it is antithetical to the principles of democracy that were on display.

The harassment triggered widespread condemnation from different media organizations including the South Asian Journalists Association which extended its support to Sabrina Siddiqui.