US condemns harassment of Pakistani-origin reporter who grilled Indian PM about human rights violations

WASHINGTON – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced human rights criticism during his recent visit to the United States as the BJP government created a hostile environment for minorities, especially Muslims.
Sabrina Siddiqui, the correspondent of the Wall Street Journal asked Modi a question on human rights violations against Muslims in India, but the female reporter triggered Hindutva-inspired extremists who started a targeted campaign against her.
Amid the harassment, the White House denounced online harassment of Siddiqui. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby called harassment ‘unacceptable’, and saying the US government absolutely condemns any harassment of journalists anywhere, under any circumstances.
Sharing his views on questions to the Indian premier, he said it is antithetical to the principles of democracy that were on display.
The harassment triggered widespread condemnation from different media organizations including the South Asian Journalists Association which extended its support to Sabrina Siddiqui.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 28, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|313
|316
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|761.99
|769.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222
|224
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.01
|40.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.98
|42.38
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.58
|36.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.55
|948.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.93
|177.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.17
|752.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217.5
|219.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.94
|27.24
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.87
|323.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,950 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,150.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
