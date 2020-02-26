Jazzcash, Payoneer revolutionize freelance payments in Pakistan

Today’s freelance economy – boosted by social media, global marketplaces and online payment platforms – provides Pakistanis the huge potential for better job opportunity, higher incomes and a comfortable work lifestyle. As more people flock to independent work, freelancing has become a booming business in Pakistan that is now ranked amongst the fourth largest freelance markets round the globe. However, while freelancers enjoy freedom and flexibility of being their own boss in this digital world, the country’s gig economy was lacking the most easy and secure way to receive payments for the income earned – until now!

Pakistan’s fastest growing mobile money service, Jazzcash now offers complete financial liberation to freelancers, saving them from the hassle of opening bank accounts to receive their payments in the most easy and secure way. Payoneer, an innovative digital payment platform has partnered up with JazzCash to democratise opportunity for the unbanked freelancers in Pakistan – staying true to its mission of empowering businesses to grow globally and go beyond borders, limits, and expectations.

Transact as easily globally as you do locally with an absolute peace of mind!

The process starts with downloading the Jazzcash app. Once you’re registered, you can then link your JazzCash Mobile Account with your Payoneer account; this is how anyone wishing to receive payment from overseas can get the money transferred directly to their mobile account.

A JazzCash Mobile Account is an actual bank account linked to your mobile number and can be operated through your smartphone. The funds from Payoneer can be received instantly into the Freelancer’s Mobile Account. Once received, the funds can be utilized to transact money, pay utility bills, top up airtime, repay loans, make online payments and much more. Additionally, the funds can also be withdrawn conveniently by visiting any of the 85,000+ JazzCash agents or by visiting the nearest ATM.

This brings an absolute peace of mind for freelancers who can make Real-Time Transfers from their Payoneer account to Jazzcash account.

Cherry on top

Funds from Payoneer can be transferred instantly with the minimum withdrawal limit of $1, or approximately Rs155.

JazzCash is providing airtime with each Payoneer transaction.

You get the best exchange rates upon withdrawing your funds from Payoneer to JazzCash account.

Two free ATM withdrawals are provided by JazzCash each month of receiving payment from Payoneer.

JazzCash does not charge any fee for withdrawals from Payoneer account – you will only be charged standard Payoneer charges of 2% per transaction upon withdrawals.

Moreover, any payment received from foreign resources as remittances will be exempt from taxes as per Income Tax Ordinance of Pakistan. Customers can also apply for the Proceeds Realisation Certificate (PRC) through JazzCash helpline by providing transaction date and time, amount, customer name, mobile number, and email address.

With this game changing initiative, Jazzcash and Payoneer have made a big difference for small business owners. This new money service is not only the best way to receive deserved earnings from foreign resources as it makes all the existing methods of online funds transfers in Pakistan obsolete, but it also provides an ease of doing business to freelancers by saving them from the unnecessary hassle and certain time delay in the process.