Vakeel Online – a curated Facebook Group – top contributor’s meetup

LAHORE – The team behind the newly created Facebook Group “Vakeel Online” (https://www.facebook.com/groups/vakeelonline) hosted a hi-tea for some of the forum's top contributors. The purpose of this group is to encourage people to know their legal rights, seek pre-legal pro-bono advice and to attract legal practitioners who might be willing to offer it.

The objective of this meetup was to initiate the first-ever interactive session (out of so many planned for the future), for the digitally native and actively participating forum lawyers in an open setting and elicit their feedback. This was meant to encourage free flowing discussions focused on Pakistan's prevailing justice landscape and the intersection of technology and legal reforms and how resulting synergies can be derived.

The audience turned out to be an eclectic mix of legal professionals and reform advocates, working on a diverse range of criminal and civil law subjects. Notable attendees included Barrister Sarah Belal, Barrister Ahmed Pansota, Taimur Malik of Courting the Law, Badar Khushnood of Bramerz and Advocate Huma Zaman. Bramerz is the digital transformation partner for the ‘Vakeel Online’ initiative.

The legal practitioners present at the meetup freely shared their ideas about how raising knowledge about the common law system can help a common citizen operate more effectively, legally, lawfully and better contribute to their success and the success of the community and society at large. They also talked about Vakeel Online’s potentially significant role in empowering the ordinary citizens and legal fraternity alike and how it can offer help for many in need.

"We appreciate the time everyone has taken out from their busy schedules to help this community grow. We hope to learn more from you and to bring the legal fraternity together towards one goal: Justice for all." -- Isfundiar Kasuri, Co-founder Vakeel Online.

About Vakeel Online

Laws are complex. It’s a plain fact of our modern life. Most commoners need better clarity on legal matters. This is where ‘Vakeel Online’ comes in. A platform under the aegis of Justice Pakistan Project (JPP), that aims to connect legal practitioners with people that seek all sorts of legal advice. It allows the audience to address some of their simple legal needs on a self-help basis, and at the same time allowing them to communicate with professional lawyers when they want to seek legal advice on more complicated legal matters. Launched on 29th August 2020, the Vakeel Online Facebook Group already has active participation surpassing 5,000 members from all across Pakistan and abroad.

For Contact

Ramla Altaf +92.321.4442654 ramla.altaf@vakeelonline.pk

Noaman Saeed +92.344.4440669 noaman.saeed@bramerz.pk