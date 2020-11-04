PNCA and Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran announce Art exhibition titled “Islamic Unity”
10:03 AM | 4 Nov, 2020
PNCA and Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran announce Art exhibition titled “Islamic Unity”
ISLAMABAD – First photography competition to held with the subject of Solidarity, Harmony, and Unity Among Islamic World. The competition is organized by the Pakistan National Council of Arts and Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan.

Prize money for the winner is 35,000, runnerup to get 27,000, 20,000 for placing third place, and 13,000 for the fourth. 

