Jahangir Tareen planning return to Pakistan this month

ISLAMABAD – An estranged leader of ruling PTI, Jahangir Khan Tareen, has announced that he will return to Pakistan during the running month, local media.

The former general secretary of PTI has not given a final date for his return. He further clarified that he was in London for medical treatment.

Tareen, who was disqualified from holding public office on January 30, 2018 for concealing assets, went to London around seven months ago.

His travel to London caused numbers of conspiracies as it happened after the PTI government made sugar inquiry report public.

The report had accused Tareen’s JDW Mills of misappropriation, an allegation which has been openly rejected by the PTI leader.

Tareen also rejected reports about political activities in London, said media reports citing sources.