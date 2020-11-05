Jahangir Tareen planning return to Pakistan this month
Web Desk
07:41 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
Jahangir Tareen planning return to Pakistan this month
Share

ISLAMABAD – An estranged leader of ruling PTI, Jahangir Khan Tareen, has announced that he will return to Pakistan during the running month, local media.

The former general secretary of PTI has not given a final date for his return. He further clarified that he was in London for medical treatment.

Tareen, who was disqualified from holding public office on January 30, 2018 for concealing assets, went to London around seven months ago.

His travel to London caused numbers of conspiracies as it happened after the PTI government made sugar inquiry report public.

The report had accused Tareen’s JDW Mills of misappropriation, an allegation which has been openly rejected by the PTI leader.

Tareen also rejected reports about political activities in London, said media reports citing sources. 

More From This Category
Pakistan rejects fallacious Indian propaganda ...
08:09 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
Jahangir Tareen planning return to Pakistan this ...
07:41 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
Two students lose arms after truck hits school ...
07:03 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
PM Imran goes nostalgic, shares rare picture of ...
06:36 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
Raiwind’s Tablighi Ijtima begins amid ‘strict ...
06:18 PM | 5 Nov, 2020
Woman kills 2-year-old daughter to punish husband ...
05:50 PM | 5 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Liaquat and wife Tuba test positive for COVID-19
03:46 PM | 5 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr