‘STOP THE COUNT!’ demands Trump as Biden inches closer to win US election 2020

NEW YORK – US President Donald Trump has urged the nation to stop the vote count, raising allegations of election fraud, as his rival Democrat’s Joe Biden is only six electoral votes away to take the White House.

As counting of votes in some states underway, Trump’s campaign has launched lawsuits in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Wisconsin and Georgia, making ground to contest the outcome of US Election 2020.

Biden is leading the race with 264 electoral votes while Republican’s President Donald Trump has 214 electoral votes.

Trump in a tweet said, “STOP THE COUNT!”

He in another tweet wrote, “ANY VOTE THAT CAME IN AFTER ELECTION DAY WILL NOT BE COUNTED!”

Nevada, where Biden is leading, would release another tranche of votes later Thursday, while Georgia and Pennsylvania are also expected to release the count of additional vote today.

Trump is raising objection over the votes, which were legally cast before the Election Day but the process to count the postal ballots takes longer time for verification.

Trump has falsely claimed these votes are illegitimate because they are being counted by states after the election day.

On the other hand, Joe Biden said that every vote must be counted.