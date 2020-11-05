Holiday announced in Punjab’s city on Nov 7 due to PM Imran’s visit 

HAFIZABAD – The local administration has announced a holiday in Hafizabad district on November 7 in connection with the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Hafizabad’s Deputy Commission Naveed Shahzad Mirza has issue a notification stating that all the offices of local and provincial departments will remain closed across the district.

“This order shall be applicable only to the offices of local and provincial departments,” Samaa news quoted the notification as saying.

Doctors, paramedical staff, rescue and police officials will, however, continue to perform their duties.