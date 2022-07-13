Bilal Kaka: Outrage after Hyderabad youth murdered by hotel owner

HYDERABAD – A young man, named Bilal Kaka, was tortured and shot dead during a fight at a restaurant near Hyderabad bypass during Eidul Adha.

Reports in local media said the hotel owners allegedly shot dead Bilal Kaka and injured his two friends after a dispute over a food bill at the Super Salateen Hotel near Wadhu Wah – one of the most popular areas in Hyderabad.

The groups were reportedly armed with weapons and rods while law enforcers, who were patrolling in the area, failed to intervene to contain the situation.

Later, Bilal’s body and the injured were shifted to the hospital where a large number of people gathered and protested over the killing.

Cops also detained hotel owner Sharif Baba while others are still at large. The heirs of the slain held a sit-in at the Hyderabad bypass with his dead body.

Senior police official visited protesters while the team of police mobile, which was present at the spot, suspended and departmental action would be taken against them after a detailed probe.

Politicians, activists, and social media users have condemned the incident, and #JusticeForBilalKaka is currently trending on Twitter.

#JusticeForBilalKaka

Another brutal murder of an indigenous by culprits,Bilal Kaka from Saeed Abad embraced martyrdom,wd Sindh Police take trouble to conduct a free,fair n transparent investigation into the matter? pic.twitter.com/mMgu3uIBnj — Natasha Solangi (@Entomologist30) July 12, 2022