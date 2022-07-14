Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 14 July 2022

08:30 AM | 14 Jul, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 14 July 2022
Source: File Photo
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 136,600 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 117,200. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 107,433 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 125,216.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 136,600 PKR 1,514
Karachi PKR 136,600 PKR 1,514
Islamabad PKR 136,600 PKR 1,514
Peshawar PKR 136,600 PKR 1,514
Quetta PKR 136,600 PKR 1,514
Sialkot PKR 136,600 PKR 1,514
Attock PKR 136,600 PKR 1,514
Gujranwala PKR 136,600 PKR 1,514
Jehlum PKR 136,600 PKR 1,514
Multan PKR 136,600 PKR 1,514
Bahawalpur PKR 136,600 PKR 1,514
Gujrat PKR 136,600 PKR 1,514
Nawabshah PKR 136,600 PKR 1,514
Chakwal PKR 136,600 PKR 1,514
Hyderabad PKR 136,600 PKR 1,514
Nowshehra PKR 136,600 PKR 1,514
Sargodha PKR 136,600 PKR 1,514
Faisalabad PKR 136,600 PKR 1,514
Mirpur PKR 136,600 PKR 1,514

