CM Buzdar on toes to beat the coronavirus

The world is under the attack of coronavirus and The World Health Organization has announced that COVID-19 is a pandemic. Unfortunately, Pakistan also has recently found a few cases of coronavirus attack in Pakistan. The first case was reported on Feb 26, 2020. But now the numbers are increasing in Sindh as well as in the whole of Pakistan.

The world is on the way to face another great deal of depression and uncertainty. But our government believes in fighting against this natural disaster with courage and determination, instead of spreading panic to induce fear in the public. Still, there is a controlling situation in Pakistan against coronavirus attack.

Because of coronavirus threats, our government is taking multiple precautionary measures to save our nation from malicious coronavirus. A meeting of the Punjab Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Thursday, gave the approval to impose public health emergency.

The meeting decided to take steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus that has already claimed over 4,000 lives in the world. Addressing the meeting participants, Buzdar reiterated the need to take necessary measures, adding that committees should submit their recommendations and the Punjab government would take every possible step in this regard. Punjab Health Department will be provided resources required to purchase necessary medical equipment

The Punjab government ordered the closure of all malls, shopping complexes and 'kisan mandis' in the state till March 31 and has also decided to restrict the gathering at marriage palaces to 50 people only.

A seven-member group of ministers (GoM), formed by the Punjab government to review the situation on a daily basis, these steps are announced in view of an advisory received from the Government of India."In view of the government is taking some serious steps to prohibit public gatherings," thus the Punjab government had ordered the closure of cinema halls and banned public gatherings, including cultural events, till further orders. Besides, an advisory has been issued to all religious institutions, ' religious heads of all sects to postpone their religious congregations till March 31.

Directions have been issued to the deputy commissioners to ensure that the gathering at any function in marriage palaces must not increase beyond 50 people. Likewise, the DCs will also ensure that all restaurants, hotels, dhabas and food courts in their respective areas are maintaining the hand-washing protocol and proper cleanliness.

The GoM also told the School Education Department and administrative bodies of private educational institutes to postpone examinations.

Usman Buzdar’s government is deliberately working to fight against the coronavirus by making the hospitals capable to fight against the coronavirus even in worst conditions. Punjab government have 40 High Dependency.

Units or Isolation Wards across Punjab in major hospitals to better help the suspects of the virus. There are two government Testing Facilities for coronavirus, one in Lahore and the other one is found in Rawalpindi, and there is also a private testing facility of SKMCH helping people for free. There are three Quarantine Hospitals for critical patients with a capacity of more than Eight hundreds beds; Urology Hospital Rawalpindi, PKLI in Central Punjab and the third one is DHQ Muzaffargarh in South Punjab.

Furthermore, the one Quarantine for Zaireen coming from Iran is prepared in DG Khan and there are 760 Zaireen are Quarantined. One Quarantine with a capacity of 6000 patients at Multan Labor Colony and one Quarantine is in Bhawlpur for 1276 for the Zaireen coming from Taftan. Medical kits for coronavirus are available and Protective suits are provided to all Healthcare professionals working in isolation Wards and on Isolation Wards’ counters.

Chief Minister Usman Buzadar is directly monitoring all activities in fighting against Coronavirus. CM Punjab and his cabinet is deserving a code of appreciation for their determination and will against fighting Coronavirus.

“Remember one thing, we are not a group of people but a Nation, A nation who fought and won against all miseries in the past, We have to fight for one more time again, we have to stay united and we will win, because we have the courage to fight and win.”

