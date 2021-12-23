Karachi girl, 4, killed in crossfire between guards, muggers
02:48 PM | 23 Dec, 2021
KARACHI – A four years old has died after officials say she was caught in the crossfire while sitting on a motorbike late Wednesday night.

Reports in local media said the child identified as Harmain died in the crossfire between dacoits and a security guard of a shop in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town.

At least three armed men entered a mart late at night to rob the people and employees inside at gunpoint while in an exchange of fire between the guard and dacoits, one man was reportedly injured.

Minor girl, passing by on a motorcycle with her brother sustained a gunshot as well and was immediately rushed to a hospital nearby but she couldn’t sustain the fatal injury.

Rescue officials moved her body to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a postmortem examination. Cops said that the probe has started and it’s being determined if the bullet that hit the child was fired by the guard or the muggers.

Meanwhile, an injured suspect has been detained, police also recovered Rs50,000 from him along with weapons. His accomplices managed to escape from the crime scene.

The deceased brother said that they were going on a motorcycle and stopped after hearing gunshots. He said Harmain initially got scared but was later found drenched in blood.

