SAARC secretary general to visit Pakistan tomorrow
Secretary General of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Esala Ruwan Weerakoon will arrive in Islamabad on Wednesday on a four-day visit.
He will call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi besides meetings with other high officials.
The visit is an opportunity to reiterate Pakistan's commitment to the objectives and principles of SAARC, share our perspective on various aspects of cooperation with SAARC, and highlight Pakistan's efforts for promotion of peace, security and development in the region.
As a founding member of SAARC, Pakistan is fully resolved to advancing the objectives of the organization as enshrined in its charter, and has always played an active role in the SAARC processes and activities.
Pakistan has contributed significantly to the realization of SAARC objectives of cooperation, mutual trust, economic integration and social and cultural development in the region.
