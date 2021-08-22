PAF’s flight lieutenant Dr Mahnoor Farzand dies of coronavirus
KARACHI – Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Flight Lieutenant Dr Mahnoor Farzand died of coronavirus on Sunday.
According to the Pakistan Medical Association, Dr Mahnoor was hospitalised at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Malir Cantt after she contracted the virus where she breathed her last on Sunday.
Dr Mahnoor’s father had also tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised.
According to the Pakistan Medical Association data, 220 doctors have so far died of coronavirus in the country.
On May 12, the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) had urged the government to provide the Shuhuda compensation package announced earlier to the families of healthcare workers, as the death toll of doctors who succumbed to the virus exceeded 200.
In a press release, the PMA had said as many as 202 doctors and 30 paramedics had passed away from the virus. Out of these, 74 doctors hailed from Punjab while 64 belonged to Sindh.
