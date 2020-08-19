Earthquake tremors felt in parts of Karachi
Web Desk
07:12 PM | 19 Aug, 2020
Earthquake tremors felt in parts of Karachi
Share

KARACHI – Earthquake tremors were felt in the parts of Karachi on Wednesday, confirmed Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The PMD official said that the magnitude was recorded at 3.0 on the Richter scale. Tremors were felt at 4:16pm in Malir and other areas.  

The epicentre was reported to be 40 kilometres north of Karachi with a depth of 10 kilometres.

