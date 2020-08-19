US appreciates Pakistan’s role for Afghan peace process
08:47 PM | 19 Aug, 2020
RAWALPINDI – Ambassador Paul W. Jones, US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan met General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), on his farewell visit today.
COAS thanked Ambassador for his services and contributions in Pakistan. Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for Afghan Peace & Reconciliation process.
He also hailed Pakistan’s role in ensuring peace and stability in the region.
