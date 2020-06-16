Pakistan IT minister Aminul Haq tests positive for coronavirus
06:52 PM | 16 Jun, 2020
Pakistan IT minister Aminul Haq tests positive for coronavirus
KARACHI – Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Syed Aminul Haq has gone into self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader confirmed that he had been suffering from persistent fever for the past one week which had turned into typhoid.

Yesterday, Sindh's Women Development minister Shehla Raza tested positive for the coronavirus, requesting people to pray for her recovery.

