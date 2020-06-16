Pakistan IT minister Aminul Haq tests positive for coronavirus
06:52 PM | 16 Jun, 2020
Share
KARACHI – Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Syed Aminul Haq has gone into self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.
The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader confirmed that he had been suffering from persistent fever for the past one week which had turned into typhoid.
Yesterday, Sindh's Women Development minister Shehla Raza tested positive for the coronavirus, requesting people to pray for her recovery.
Sindh women minister Shehla Raza contracts ... 03:51 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
KARACHI – Another politician in Pakistan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as the number ...
- Sindh Cabinet approves Rs1.24 trillion budget proposals for FY 2020-2104:05 PM | 17 Jun, 2020
-
- Some detractors giving false impression of CPEC being slowed, Says ...03:10 PM | 17 Jun, 2020
- PM Imran expresses grief and condolence over Tariq Aziz’s demise02:21 PM | 17 Jun, 2020
-
-
- Pakistan TV show host, Tariq Aziz passes away in Lahore01:22 PM | 17 Jun, 2020
- Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film to be released online12:33 PM | 17 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020