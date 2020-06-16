Indian fire injures civilian on Pakistani side of LoC

RAWALPINDI – A civilian has sustained injuries after Indian forces initiated unprovoked firing along with the border on Line of Control in Bagsar sector, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the military’s media wing said that Indian army resorted to ceasefire violations and started unprovoked firing in Bagsar sector along with the LoC.

Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in #Bagsar Sector along #LOC targeting civil population. Due to indiscriminate fire of Indian troops, an innocent civilian Babar Hussain, resident of Mehtika village got injured. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) June 16, 2020

The injured has been identified as Babar Hussain, a resident of Mehtika village. He has beeen shifted to nearby health facility for proper medical care.