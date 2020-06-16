Indian fire injures civilian on Pakistani side of LoC
Share
RAWALPINDI – A civilian has sustained injuries after Indian forces initiated unprovoked firing along with the border on Line of Control in Bagsar sector, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.
In a tweet, the military’s media wing said that Indian army resorted to ceasefire violations and started unprovoked firing in Bagsar sector along with the LoC.
Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in #Bagsar Sector along #LOC targeting civil population. Due to indiscriminate fire of Indian troops, an innocent civilian Babar Hussain, resident of Mehtika village got injured.— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) June 16, 2020
The injured has been identified as Babar Hussain, a resident of Mehtika village. He has beeen shifted to nearby health facility for proper medical care.
Indian colonel among 20 killed in violent ... 08:18 AM | 17 Jun, 2020
NEW DELHI – Indian army has acknowledged that 20 of its personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in a violent ...
-
- Smart lockdown: Two sectors of Islamabad to be sealed from June 1801:59 PM | 17 Jun, 2020
-
- Balochistan extends smart lockdown for further 15 days01:05 PM | 17 Jun, 2020
-
-
-
- Saheefa Jabbar Khattak lashes out at people spreading ‘untrue ...12:26 PM | 17 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020