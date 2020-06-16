Indian fire injures civilian on Pakistani side of LoC
Web Desk
07:09 PM | 16 Jun, 2020
Indian fire injures civilian on Pakistani side of LoC
Share

RAWALPINDI – A civilian has sustained injuries after Indian forces initiated unprovoked firing along with the border on Line of Control in Bagsar sector, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the military’s media wing said that Indian army resorted to ceasefire violations and started unprovoked firing in Bagsar sector along with the LoC.

The injured has been identified as Babar Hussain, a resident of Mehtika village. He has beeen shifted to nearby health facility for proper medical care.

Indian colonel among 20 killed in violent ... 08:18 AM | 17 Jun, 2020

NEW DELHI – Indian army has acknowledged that 20 of its personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in a violent ...

More From This Category
Smart lockdown: Two sectors of Islamabad to be ...
01:59 PM | 17 Jun, 2020
Pakistan TV show host, Tariq Aziz passes away in ...
01:22 PM | 17 Jun, 2020
Balochistan extends smart lockdown for further 15 ...
01:05 PM | 17 Jun, 2020
PM Imran meets MQM delegation, PTI MPAs in ...
12:25 PM | 17 Jun, 2020
Two AJK cabinet members’ COVID-19 test returned ...
11:27 AM | 17 Jun, 2020
Pakistan will consider using Dexamethasone to ...
11:12 AM | 17 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
The 2021 Oscars are delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic
01:59 PM | 17 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr