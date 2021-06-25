Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3's OST makes YouTube history
As Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 is propelled to unprecedented fame, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's soundtrack seems to have left the fans bedazzled as it has crossed 100 million views on YouTube.
Becoming the first-ever Pakistani OST to reach the milestone, the masterpiece was sung by maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan along Nish Asher and premiered on January 29, 2021.
The seamless blend of romanticism and mysticism with Khan's soulful voice hitting the right notes has enchanted the audience.
Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's magical voice with Naveed Nowshad's composition, Qamar Nowshad's poetry and Nish Asher's voice takes the crown.
Written by Hashim Nadeem, the third instalment of the famous franchise is indeed as magnificent as promised. With an ensemble cast, sets, locations, to wardrobe and production design, Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 oozes grandeur.
Feroze Khan and Iqra Aziz essay the leading roles in the drama serial. Apart from the lead couple, Javed Sheikh, Usman Pirzada, Rubina Ashraf, Sunita Marshall, actress Tobia Siddiqui, Asma Abbas, Hina Bayat star in the hit drama serial.
