Sharmila Faruqui comes face to face with Nadia Khan for mocking her mother
Share
KARACHI – TV host Nadia Khan and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharmila Faruqui have squared up to each other after former shared a video on social media, apparently mocking the politician’s mother.
In the viral video, Khan can be seen sarcastically praising Anisa, the mother of Sharmila Faruqui, for her bold make up she had wore to attend the wedding of Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari.
When the TV personality asked Ansia where she has learnt makeup skills, she replied: “Sharmila”.
However, the clip was not welcomed by Sharmila as she has announced to take legal action against Nadia Khan.
Sharmila Farooqui is not happy with Nadia Khan for making a video with her mother Anisa Farooqi #pakistanicelebrities #anisafarooqi #nadiakhan #sharmilafaruqi #sharmilafarooqi pic.twitter.com/atdLRz3mPi— Naylasays (@NaylaAmir) January 18, 2022
Talking to a digital media outlet, the PPP leader called Khan “shameless and heartless woman” for being disrespectful to elder to just increase her ratings.
After the video went viral, Sharmila said that she also contacted the TV host and slammed her for what she had done.
In her reply, according to Sharmila, Nadia Khan said that she had not done anything wrong, adding that she had not made any wrong question to Anisa.
The PPP leader announced that she will file an application against her for cyber crime, adding that celebrities could not ridicule anyone for the sake of ratings or publicity.
Meera wanted to have fake scandal with Ali Zafar, ... 03:21 PM | 29 Jul, 2021
The quintessential Lollywood diva Meera is always the heart of controversies. As she continues to shatter stereotypes, ...
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Sharmila Faruqui comes face to face with Nadia Khan for mocking her ...10:21 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
- Virat Kohli breaks two records of Indian cricket, surpassing three ...09:50 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
- Gold price surges by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan09:25 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
- PSL 2022 – Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi make replacements09:01 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan launches special policy for small and medium enterprises08:43 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
- UK man who advertised himself on matrimonial billboards gives an ...06:45 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
- Video of Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain riding an elephant goes viral06:25 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
- Xulfi accused of plagiarising Coke Studio’s ‘Tu Jhoom’ melody05:00 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021