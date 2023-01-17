Search

Pakistan, 90 other nations call for reversal of Israeli punitive measures against Palestinians

08:53 PM | 17 Jan, 2023
Pakistan, 90 other nations call for reversal of Israeli punitive measures against Palestinians
Source: Twitter

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan, as chairman of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and over 90 countries has expressed concerns at Israel’s punitive measures against the Palestinian people, leadership and civil society.

All the countries have signed a joint statement, calling for the reversal of the measures – a same demand made by some 40 countries at the United Nations on Monday.  

Last month, the UN General Assembly approved a landmark resolution requesting the Hague-based International Court of Justice to give its opinion on the legality of Israeli policies in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem.

In retaliation, Israel imposed a series of sanctions, including financial ones, on January 6 against the Palestinian Authority (PA) to make it “pay the price” for pushing for the resolution. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the measures stating that they were aimed at what he called “an extreme anti-Israel” step at the United Nations.

The measures included withdrawing special benefits from PA officials that allowed them and their families to go through checkpoints that are closed to most Palestinians. They also included seizing tax revenues and ban on Palestinian construction in Area C of the Occupied West Bank.

“Regardless of each country’s position on the resolution, we reject punitive measures in response to a request for an advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice, and more broadly in response to a General Assembly resolution, and call for their immediate reversal,” the statement said.

On Monday, a spokesperson of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he “notes with deep concern the recent Israeli measures against the Palestinian Authority” and that there should “be no retaliation with respect to the Palestinian Authority in relation to the International Court of Justice.“

The ,onday’s statement was signed by countries that voted for this resolution (Algeria, Argentina, Belgium, Ireland, Pakistan and South Africa, among others) but also by some that abstained — Japan, France and South Korea — and others that voted against, like Germany and Estonia, state broadcaster reported.

Palestine’s U.N. Ambassador Riyad Mansour hailed the statement of support, saying that “we exercised our democratic rights to go to the General Assembly in a peaceful way, a legal way, and put a question to the ICJ to seek an advisory opinion.”

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 17, 2023(Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 236.4 238.9
Euro EUR 268.5 271
UK Pound Sterling GBP 303 306
U.A.E Dirham AED 68 68.65
Saudi Riyal SAR 66 66.7
Australian Dollar AUD 170.5 171.74
Bahrain Dinar BHD 606.76 611.26
Canadian Dollar CAD 185 186.35
China Yuan CNY 34.04 34.28
Danish Krone DKK 33.23 33.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.43 2.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 745.07 750.07
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.29 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.67 146.87
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.72
Omani Riyal OMR 592.57 597.07
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 171.42 172.72
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 246.08 247.82
Thai Bhat THB 6.95 7.05

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs157,580.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs144,800 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,750.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Karachi PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Islamabad PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Peshawar PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Quetta PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Sialkot PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Attock PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Gujranwala PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Jehlum PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Multan PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Bahawalpur PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Gujrat PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Nawabshah PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Chakwal PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Hyderabad PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Nowshehra PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Sargodha PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Faisalabad PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Mirpur

