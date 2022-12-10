Human Rights Day: Pakistan urges world to raise voice for Kashmir, Palestine

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Saturday urged the international community raise voice against human rights violations in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Shehbaz Sharif made a call to the world as the International Human Rights Day is being observed today (Saturday).

The Pakistan premier, in his message, said: “Societies whose foundations are built on human rights prosper faster than others. Present global tumult is explained by denial of fundamental rights to oppressed people such as Kashmiris in IIOJK & Palestinians”.

Societies whose foundations are built on human rights prosper faster than others.Present global tumult is explained by denial of fundamental rights to oppressed people such as Kashmiris in IIOJK & Palestinians. The world needs to renew its political will on Human Rights Day today — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) December 10, 2022

He urged the world to “renew its political will on Human Rights Day today”.

In his message, FM Bilwal Bhutto said Pakistan will continue to be a firm advocate for the right of self-determination of the peoples of Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir. They have every right to realize their aspirations for dignity, liberty and human rights.

“The international community must join hands to bring an end to the suppression of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and the violation of their human rights. They have an inalienable right to enjoy the same rights and freedoms as any other free people,” he said.

The people of Pakistan will continue to support them in their struggle for their right to determine their own future as guaranteed to them in international law and the UNSC resolutions, he asserted.

“The 1973 Constitution guarantees equal rights for all and equal protection of law. We are proud of our many achievements and the advancements made in women empowerment, child rights and the freedom of speech in Pakistan. Every successive generation has contributed to upholding of equality, dignity and human rights.”

Pakistan has consistently made contributions including to global efforts, including at UN human rights bodies, to advance the ideals of human dignity, freedom and justice for all.

Pakistan has been at the forefront of the development of global human rights agenda — from our contribution in development of Universal Declaration on Human Rights and the International Convention on Elimination of Racial Discrimination to the landmark International Conferences on Human Rights in Vienna and the Beijing Conference on Women.

He said Pakistan is a leading voice on issues such as the right to development, and protection against racism, Islamophobia, and xenophobia.