Search

Pakistan

COAS Asim Munir calls for thwarting ‘foreign sponsored’ attempts to destabilize Balochistan

09:08 PM | 17 Jan, 2023
COAS Asim Munir calls for thwarting ‘foreign sponsored’ attempts to destabilize Balochistan

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir emphasised on maintaining optimum operational readiness to thwart the attempts by foreign sponsored and supported hostile elements to destabilize Balochistan.

According to ISPR, the top general expressed it during his visit to Khuzdar and Basima areas of Balochistan. COAS was briefed on prevailing security situation and Formation’s operational preparedness along with measures being taken to ensure a peaceful and secure environment.

While interacting with troops, Gen Asim said: “We are aware of the nefarious designs of external enemies of Pakistan to disturb the hard earned peaceful environment in Balochistan”.

He said that Army’s deployment and operations are being focused in Balochistan to provide enabling environment for benevolent people centric socioeconomic development.

Earlier on arrival COAS was received by Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor, Commander Quetta Corps.

Pakistan Army will consolidate hard earned peace, vows COAS Asim Munir in visit to Miranshah, Tarbela

Pakistan

Pakistani PM extends olive branch to India, calls for dialogue to resolve Kashmir issue

10:32 AM | 17 Jan, 2023

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin discusses security cooperation with Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir

09:11 AM | 14 Jan, 2023

Alarming as Pakistan foreign exchange reserves held by State Bank drop further to $4.3bn

10:43 PM | 12 Jan, 2023

Foreign Office confident reports of uranium on flight from Pakistan ‘not factual’

11:04 AM | 12 Jan, 2023

Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir meets Saudi crown prince during maiden official visit

09:38 AM | 9 Jan, 2023

COAS Asim Munir, Saudi counterpart discuss bilateral relations 

12:18 PM | 6 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Japan Working Holiday Visa; here's how one can live in Japan for a ...

11:57 PM | 17 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 17, 2023

07:47 AM | 17 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 17, 2023(Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 236.4 238.9
Euro EUR 268.5 271
UK Pound Sterling GBP 303 306
U.A.E Dirham AED 68 68.65
Saudi Riyal SAR 66 66.7
Australian Dollar AUD 170.5 171.74
Bahrain Dinar BHD 606.76 611.26
Canadian Dollar CAD 185 186.35
China Yuan CNY 34.04 34.28
Danish Krone DKK 33.23 33.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.43 2.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 745.07 750.07
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.29 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.67 146.87
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.72
Omani Riyal OMR 592.57 597.07
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 171.42 172.72
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 246.08 247.82
Thai Bhat THB 6.95 7.05

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs157,580.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs144,800 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,750.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Karachi PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Islamabad PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Peshawar PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Quetta PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Sialkot PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Attock PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Gujranwala PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Jehlum PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Multan PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Bahawalpur PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Gujrat PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Nawabshah PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Chakwal PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Hyderabad PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Nowshehra PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Sargodha PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Faisalabad PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Mirpur

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: