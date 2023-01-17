COAS Asim Munir calls for thwarting ‘foreign sponsored’ attempts to destabilize Balochistan

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir emphasised on maintaining optimum operational readiness to thwart the attempts by foreign sponsored and supported hostile elements to destabilize Balochistan.

According to ISPR, the top general expressed it during his visit to Khuzdar and Basima areas of Balochistan. COAS was briefed on prevailing security situation and Formation’s operational preparedness along with measures being taken to ensure a peaceful and secure environment.

While interacting with troops, Gen Asim said: “We are aware of the nefarious designs of external enemies of Pakistan to disturb the hard earned peaceful environment in Balochistan”.

ISPR

General Syed Asim Munir, Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) visited Khuzdar and Basima areas of Balochistan. COAS was briefed on prevailing security situation and Formation’s operational preparedness along with measures being taken to ensure a peaceful and secure environment. pic.twitter.com/uJS0wqajoi — Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) January 17, 2023

He said that Army’s deployment and operations are being focused in Balochistan to provide enabling environment for benevolent people centric socioeconomic development.

Earlier on arrival COAS was received by Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor, Commander Quetta Corps.