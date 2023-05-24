State Bank imposes Rs224 million in fines on 5 commercial banks over regulatory violations          

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has slapped huge penalties on five commercial banks during the first quarter of 2023.
The central bank has imposed fines on these banks for violating several regulatory instructions. The commercial banks are Askari Bank Limited, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, Soneri Bank Limited, Sindh Bank Limited, and Mobilink Microfinance Bank
The highest penalty of Rs85.14 million was imposed on Askari Bank Ltd over violation of regulatory instructions regarding CDD/ KYC (Customer Due Diligence/ Know Your Customer), asset quality, FX (Foreign Exchange), and other general banking operations.
State-owned Sindh Bank gets a penalty of Rs55.393 million by the SBP for violation of general banking operations and infringement of key instructions related to CDD/KYC. The bank owned by the Sindh government has also been advised to increase the oversight of BOD and senior management in matters pertaining to AML/CFT risk and strengthen the control functions.
The third on the grim list was Zarai Taraqiati Bank which gets a penalty of Rs37.263 million over violations related to General Banking Operations, CDD/KYC, and Asset Quality.
The central bank fined Rs27.449 million to Soneri Bank for violation of regulatory instructions to CDD/KYC and Asset Quality.
Mobilink Microfinance Bank was fined Rs20.467 million for non-compliance with General Banking Operations regulations and other mistakes. The bank also gets directions to conduct an internal inquiry on breaches of regulatory instructions.
KARACHI – As the economic uncertainty looms, the Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
During the trading, the local currency moved by 0.02 percent during the opening hours. PKR was being traded at 287.20 or Rs0.05 lower.
Earlier this week, the dilapidated rupee faced back-to-back blows for the fifth successive session.
As Sharif-led government is struggling with high import payments, low foreign exchange reserves, and political uncertainty, the overall value of the Pakistani rupee depreciated massively against the greenback in recent times.
Experts flagged high demand and low supply of dollars in the Pakistani economy which is causing huge depreciation.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,500 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,050.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Karachi
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Quetta
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Attock
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Multan
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
