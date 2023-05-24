Search

Student dies due to heatstroke during Sindh board exam

03:45 PM | 24 May, 2023
Student dies due to heatstroke during Sindh board exam
KARACHI – An intermediate student died while taking board examination after loadshedding caused extreme heat and suffocation in the examination hall in area of Khairpur, Sindh. 

Reports said hundreds of students were present at the Government Degree College in the Thiri area of the city to appear in their 11th class board exams.

The deceased, identified as Mehtab Ali, fell unconscious while writing his paper. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead by doctors.

Loadshedding is being witnessed across the country due to gap in demand and supply amid rising temperature in the country.  

Earlier, Sindh Minister for University and Board Education Ismail Rahoo had urged the authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply during examination due to scorching weather. 

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has announced that summer vacation at all educational institutions will commence from June 1, 2023 to July 31, 2023.

