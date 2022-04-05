Pakistan’s first all-steel radial truck/bus tyre plant inaugurated in Jamshoro
02:41 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
KARACHI - Service Long March Tyres, a collaboration of China’s Chaoyang Longmarch Tyre, and Pakistan’s Service Group, inaugurated Pakistan’s first all-steel radial Truck/Bus tyre plant on 28th March 2022.

Pakistan’s first Sole Enterprise (SEZ) is situated on 50 acres in Nooriabad, an industrial town in the Jamshoro district of Sindh,  which was inaugurated by President Arif Alvi. Addressing the ceremony, the President expressed with pleasure that foreign investment was increasing in the country.

The $300 million project with the active collaboration of the top Pakistani and Chinese partners will produce tyres under the brand name SLM. The new brand has the quality standards that will compete with the best in the world.

Speaking on the occasion of CEO Service Long March, Mr Omar Saeed said, ‘This is a big day for Service Group and our family. We will make Pakistan self-reliant in one of the most critical industries. Additionally, we will put Pakistan on the map of global engineered goods exports.

Service group the largest exporter of tyres and footwear in Pakistan, will boost Pakistan’s tyre exports by $300 million annually at the completion of all three phases of the new project, contributing to growing Pakistan’s economy even further.

