Pakistan arrests Indian 'spy', his facilitator in Karachi

KARACHI – An alleged Indian spy and his Pakistani facilitator were arrested by the law enforcement agencies in southern port city of Karachi, it emerged on Wednesday.

A senior police official told media that the alleged Indian national has been identified as Akhil Dev and is facing charges of espionage.

He said the suspect was arrested in an operated carried out within the jurisdiction of the Kalakot police station in Lyari, adding that evidence were also collected from his possession.

Two Indian passports, firearms, and foreign currency and other items were recovered from the accused, the official said, adding that fake jewelry boxes, six mobile phones, one tablet, and several documents were also seized during the operation.

He said investigation has been launched into the matter to arrest others who have been working with him.