Lahore ATC allows police to arrest Imran Khan in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE – An anti-terrorism court in the Punjab capital on Wednesday granted permission to police to arrest PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Jinnah House attack case.

The Deputy Inspector General of Investigation had filed a petition seeking permission to arrest the former premier in order to interrogate him in the case.

After hearing arguments, the ATC judge allowed police arrest the PTI chief, who is currently serving his three-year jail sentence in Attock jail after he was convicted by a trial court in the Toshakhana case.

Police have arrested several PTI leaders and workers after the May 9 violence when angry protesters attacked the public and military installments in various cities, including Lahore.

A group of the PTI protesters also stormed the Jinnah House in Lahore and put it on fire after vandalism. The PTI chief was also booked in the case for allegedly inciting violence.