‘Powerful country’ angry with Pakistan over Russia visit, says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that an independent foreign policy is the key feature of the national security of any country, saying a “powerful” nation got angry with Pakistan after he visited Russia earlier this year.

Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day Islamabad Security Dialogue, the premier highlighted that the present government of PTI is pursuing an independent foreign policy as it is not becoming part of any bloc politics.

Referring to the foreign threat letter, PM Khan said nobody should make interference in the internal matters of other countries in such a manner. “It is because of our weaknesses and flawed policies of the past that such has been happened in the past,” he said.

He said that Indian was importing oil from Russian despite the Western sanctions imposed on Russian over a military operation in Ukraine.

He recalled that Pakistan paid a heavy price by becoming part of conflicts in the past. “We compromised the interests of our people because of the aid we received from other countries,” he regretted.

The premier highlighted that the unequal development, increasing gap between the rich and the poor and capture of resources by a handful elite class make a country vulnerable, Radio Pakistan reported.

“I envisage Pakistan a welfare state where there will be rule of law and an independent policy,” he said.

During his speech, the premier minister also touched upon the development projects launched by his government for the uplifting of the marginalized segments of the society.

Earlier in his remarks, National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf said our national security policy focuses on peace, cooperation and economy. He said we want cooperation with all the countries.

The forum will bring together Pakistani and international policy experts to discuss emerging challenges in international security under the theme “Comprehensive Security: Reimagining International Cooperation”.

The Islamabad Security Dialogue will host 17 international speakers from the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Russia, European Union, Japan, Philippines and others.