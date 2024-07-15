13 runs off 1 ball: Indian batter Jaiswal scripts history against Zimbabwe

Indian batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal has created history by smashing 12 runs on first ball of a T20I match against Zimbabwe on Sunday.

Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza delivered the first ball when India started their innings in the fifth T20I. The full-toss delivery was slammed by Jaiswal over deep square-leg for six and at the same time the umpire signalled for a no-ball.

When India got a free-hit, Raza this time threw a length deliver and Indian batter managed to smash the second consecutive six to script the history.

So, India bagged 13 runs in just one legal delivery, with Jaiswal becoming the first-ever player to score 12 runs of the first legal delivery in the T20I cricket.

India were put to bat by Zimbabwe after winning the toss and they built a competitive 167 for 6 in the fifth and final match of the T20I series on Sunday.