11:16 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
Three killed in explosion onboard Indian naval ship at Mumbai dockyard
NEW DELHI – At least three Navy sailors were killed on Tuesday after an explosion in an internal compartment onboard an Indian destroyer ship docked at Mumbai.

"The ship's crew responded immediately and quickly brought the situation under control," the Indian Navy said in a statement, adding that no major material damage has been reported. 

Several injured sailors under treatment on shore, according to media reports.

INS Ranvir, a Rajput-class destroyer, was on cross coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command since November 2021 and was due to return to base port shortly, the Navy said.

The incident prompted condolence tweets from the opposition party, Congress, among many others. 

A board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate into the cause, according to the navy.

