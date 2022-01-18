Gold price drops by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan

08:59 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
Gold price drops by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan
Share

KARACHI – The price of gold in Pakistan dropped by Rs200 per tola on Monday to close at Rs125,000 per tola.

The price of 10 gram also increased byRs171 and it was traded at Rs107,167 today in the domestic market.

The international gold price also witnessed downward trend as its price decreased by $11 per ounce to reach $1,811.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,450 per tola and Rs1,243.14 per 10 grams today.

More From This Category
Gold price surges by Rs50 per tola in Pakistan
10:54 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
KP raises $8 billion in investment deals at Dubai ...
02:54 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
Pakistan hikes petrol price by Rs3 per litre
11:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
President Alvi approves 'mini budget' ahead of ...
11:09 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
Gold price surges by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan
10:42 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
Petrol price likely to hit Rs 150 per litre as ...
01:24 PM | 15 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hira Mani lands in hot waters over fight with former manager 
05:50 PM | 18 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr