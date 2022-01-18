Gold price drops by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of gold in Pakistan dropped by Rs200 per tola on Monday to close at Rs125,000 per tola.

The price of 10 gram also increased byRs171 and it was traded at Rs107,167 today in the domestic market.

The international gold price also witnessed downward trend as its price decreased by $11 per ounce to reach $1,811.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,450 per tola and Rs1,243.14 per 10 grams today.