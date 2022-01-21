Gold price drops slightly in Pakistan
Gold price drops slightly in Pakistan
KARACHI – The price of gold in Pakistan dropped by Rs50 per tola on Friday to close at Rs125,850 per tola.

The price of 10 gram also decreased byRs43 as it was traded at Rs107,896 today in the domestic market.

A day earlier, the price of the precious metal witnessed an increase of Rs700 per tola. 

The international gold price also witnessed downward trend as its price decreased by $3 per ounce to reach $1,834.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,450 per tola and Rs1,243.14 per 10 grams today.

