Gold price surges by Rs50 per tola in Pakistan

10:54 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
KARACHI – The price of gold in Pakistan witnessed an increase of Rs50 per tola on Saturday to reach Rs125,200 per tola.

The price of 10 gram also increased byRs42 and it was traded at Rs107,338 today in the domestic market.

The international gold price also witnessed slight increase of $3 per ounce to reach $1,822 after two sessions of losses. 

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,450 per tola and Rs1,243.14 per 10 grams today.

