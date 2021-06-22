Pakistan reports lowest number of new COVID-19 infections in eight months
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Tuesday recorded its lowest daily count of new coronavirus infections in around eight months.
According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 27 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 663 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours.
The death toll has surged to 22,034 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 949,838.
Statistics 22 June 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 22, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 39,017
Positive Cases: 663
Positivity % : 1.69%
Deaths : 27
In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,204 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 894,352. As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 33,452, while the positivity rate was dropped at 1.69 percent.
At least 332,677 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 345,141 in Punjab 137,147 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 82,394 in Islamabad, 26,673 in Balochistan, 19,979 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,827 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Punjab reopens Covid vaccination sites after ... 12:36 PM | 21 Jun, 2021
LAHORE – COVID-19 vaccination centres across the most populous province reopen on Monday (today) after the supply ...
Moreover, 10,659 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,344 in Sindh, 4,274 in KP, 775 in Islamabad, 573 in Azad Kashmir, 301 in Balochistan, and 108 in Gilgit Baltistan.
The health facilities across the country conducted 39,017 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 14,187,441 since the first case was reported.
Brazil becomes second country to pass half ... 12:03 PM | 20 Jun, 2021
SAO PAULO – Brazil topped 500,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths on Saturday, becoming the second country to reach ...
-
- Seven of a family gunned down over old enmity in Peshawar10:52 AM | 22 Jun, 2021
- Terror groups will target Pakistan if it allows US military to use ...10:10 AM | 22 Jun, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:24 AM | 22 Jun, 2021
- Pakistan reports lowest number of new COVID-19 infections in eight ...09:19 AM | 22 Jun, 2021
- Wedding bells ringing for Usama Khan?05:54 PM | 21 Jun, 2021
- Laurel Hubbard picked as first transgender Olympian06:21 PM | 21 Jun, 2021
- Usain Bolt, wife welcome twin sons03:20 PM | 21 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021