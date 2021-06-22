Pakistan reports lowest number of new COVID-19 infections in eight months

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Tuesday recorded its lowest daily count of new coronavirus infections in around eight months.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 27 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 663 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours.

The death toll has surged to 22,034 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 949,838.

Statistics 22 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 39,017

Positive Cases: 663

Positivity % : 1.69%

Deaths : 27 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 22, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,204 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 894,352. As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 33,452, while the positivity rate was dropped at 1.69 percent.

At least 332,677 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 345,141 in Punjab 137,147 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 82,394 in Islamabad, 26,673 in Balochistan, 19,979 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,827 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Punjab reopens Covid vaccination sites after ... 12:36 PM | 21 Jun, 2021 LAHORE – COVID-19 vaccination centres across the most populous province reopen on Monday (today) after the supply ...

Moreover, 10,659 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,344 in Sindh, 4,274 in KP, 775 in Islamabad, 573 in Azad Kashmir, 301 in Balochistan, and 108 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 39,017 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 14,187,441 since the first case was reported.