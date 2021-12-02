Tourism Dept committed to restoring museums, historical sites in Punjab: Secretary

06:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2021
Tourism Dept committed to restoring museums, historical sites in Punjab: Secretary
LAHORE – Secretary Tourism Captain (retired) Mushtaq Ahmad held a meeting with officials of the Agha Khan Cultural Society of Pakistan (AKCSP) at the Tourism Department.

Kamran Lashari, Touseef Ahmed (CEO AKCSP), Rashid Makdoom (conservation expert), Wajahat Ali (Conservation architect), and Christopher Bouleau (Museum expert) were all present on the occasion.  

During the meeting, it was discussed that a committee be formed with two to three experts from each department working as one team. “Preservation of heritage is as important as rest of the things,” said Secretary Tourism.   

“We have such a rich heritage that should not be wasted, museums situated in Lahore and Taxila hold a massive importance on both national and international level. We need to train our staff through capacity building,” he added.  

He directed the officials concerned to take immediate measures for the restoration of Taxila Museum. He also stressed on the need for collaboration between the departments concerned in order to build synergy and create value.  

“The Tourism Department is committed to working towards the restoration of museums and other places of historical significance across the province. We are striving towards preserving a rich heritage for future generations. To this effect, efforts are underway to draft a Lahore Museum Act,” he noted.  

Moreover, the participants discussed ways to improve hygiene and sanitation facilities in Hazuri Bagh. The restoration of Kharak Singh Haveli was also brought up during the meeting.

