Here’s what Punjab edu minister said about ‘schools reopening on 1st June’

LAHORE – Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas has rejected the rumors of schools reopening on 1st June, urging people to not follow any such fake news.

“Let it be very CLEAR for all concerned. No decision has been made regarding opening of schools on June 1st, 2020. Discussions are underway. Lives of our Children & Honourable Teachers is priority number one. Everything else can wait. Unless you hear from me, rest is FAKE NEWS!” the minister said Wednesday, in a tweet.

While a final decision is yet to be conveyed to parents, Raas said that safety of children and teachers was their first priority.

Like other parts of the South Asian country, Punjab had closed all educational institutions in March in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, the provincial government announced 20 per cent concession in tuition fee of private schools for the months of April and May 2020 in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak but the Parents Action Committee (PAC) and schools rejected it.

Private School Association President Zofran Elahi said 80pc of schools did not have capacity and can’t afford any concession in fee and the administrations also did not have any bank balance to pay salaries of the teachers and rent of buildings of the schools.