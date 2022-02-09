Grenade attack leaves man dead, five injured in Balochistan

QUETTA – A man was killed while five others suffered injuries in a grenade attack in Balochistan’s Dera Murad Jamali town on Tuesday.

Reports in local media quoting SSP Nasirabad said the motorcycle-borne assailants hurled a grenade that exploded close to a passenger bus parked inside the bus stand in the evening time.

After being informed about the blast, law enforcers along with a bomb disposal squad rushed to the blast site and cordoned off the area to collect evidence.

The attack came hours after Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief visited Balochistan to assure support for troops who came under attack in the recent terror attacks.

Pakistan’s mineral-rich province is witnessing a surge in terror attacks with foreign-funded terrorists targeting security forces.

Last week, militants attacked two security posts in the Panjgur and Naushki districts. Later, Pakistan forces launched a clean-up operation and twenty terrorists were killed during the operations while nine security personnel embraced martyrdom.

Security experts hint that the resurgence of terrorism in Pakistan is not unexpected amid the involvement of foreign elements.

India reportedly funded terrorists in the region as its a key route of the $64-billion CPEC project, which aims to connect China's strategically important northwestern Xinxiang province to Gwadar port through a network of roads, railways, and pipelines for cargo, oil, and gas transportation.