Grenade attack leaves man dead, five injured in Balochistan
Blast at a bus stop in Dera Murad Jamali occurred hours after PM, Army chief visited the southwestern province to meet troops
Share
QUETTA – A man was killed while five others suffered injuries in a grenade attack in Balochistan’s Dera Murad Jamali town on Tuesday.
Reports in local media quoting SSP Nasirabad said the motorcycle-borne assailants hurled a grenade that exploded close to a passenger bus parked inside the bus stand in the evening time.
After being informed about the blast, law enforcers along with a bomb disposal squad rushed to the blast site and cordoned off the area to collect evidence.
The attack came hours after Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief visited Balochistan to assure support for troops who came under attack in the recent terror attacks.
PM Imran Khan, COAS visit Naushki to laud ... 03:57 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
NAUSHKI – Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Noushki, ...
Pakistan’s mineral-rich province is witnessing a surge in terror attacks with foreign-funded terrorists targeting security forces.
Last week, militants attacked two security posts in the Panjgur and Naushki districts. Later, Pakistan forces launched a clean-up operation and twenty terrorists were killed during the operations while nine security personnel embraced martyrdom.
Security experts hint that the resurgence of terrorism in Pakistan is not unexpected amid the involvement of foreign elements.
Five Pakistani soldiers martyred as terrorists ... 09:06 PM | 6 Feb, 2022
Five Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom when terrorists from Afghanistan opened fire on them in the Kurram District ...
India reportedly funded terrorists in the region as its a key route of the $64-billion CPEC project, which aims to connect China's strategically important northwestern Xinxiang province to Gwadar port through a network of roads, railways, and pipelines for cargo, oil, and gas transportation.
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Grenade attack leaves man dead, five injured in Balochistan09:51 AM | 9 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan reports highest daily Covid death toll in four months09:28 AM | 9 Feb, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:06 AM | 9 Feb, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 09 February 202208:39 AM | 9 Feb, 2022
- Angry people in Sindh village axe crocodile to death12:31 AM | 9 Feb, 2022
- Nadia Khan wants to make Bilawal Bhutto her son-in-law07:22 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Minar-e-Pakistan assault: Rambo gets bail in TikToker Ayesha ...06:05 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Ertugrul star Burcu Kıratlı and husband file for divorce again04:58 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021