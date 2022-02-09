KORT: NA Speaker hosts lunch for top British diplomat at Tarbela Dam
ISLAMABAD – A delightful lunch was held on the request of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser at the beautiful peak view of Tarbela Dam yesterday.
Kashmir Orphans Relief Trust (KORT) Chairman Ch Mohammed Akhtar (TI) was accompanied by British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr. Christian Turner and WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain.
The guests highly appreciated and acknowledged the great work of KORT and pledge full support towards the many forthcoming projects mainly focused on education, health and women empowerment in Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).
The khoobsurat backdrop of #TarbelaDam for discussions on 🇬🇧 🇵🇰 trade, education, water. Bohat shukria @AsadQaiserPTI for hosting pic.twitter.com/PRNmjvi6cf— Christian Turner (@CTurnerFCDO) February 8, 2022
The KORT chairman thanked the NA Speaker for his hospitality and continuous support for KORT.
