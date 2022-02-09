KORT: NA Speaker hosts lunch for top British diplomat at Tarbela Dam
Web Desk
10:11 AM | 9 Feb, 2022
KORT: NA Speaker hosts lunch for top British diplomat at Tarbela Dam
Share

ISLAMABAD – A delightful lunch was held on the request of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser at the beautiful peak view of Tarbela Dam yesterday.

Kashmir Orphans Relief Trust (KORT) Chairman Ch Mohammed Akhtar (TI) was accompanied by British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr. Christian Turner and WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain.

The guests highly appreciated and acknowledged the great work of KORT and pledge full support towards the many forthcoming projects mainly focused on education, health and women empowerment in Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The KORT chairman thanked the NA Speaker for his hospitality and continuous support for KORT.

More From This Category
PM Imran launches Sehat Card in Faisalabad today
11:46 AM | 9 Feb, 2022
Kyrgyz air force commander calls on Pakistan air ...
11:21 AM | 9 Feb, 2022
Kaghlasht snow sports festival kicks off in ...
12:05 PM | 9 Feb, 2022
ECP disqualifies PTI's Faisal Vawda for hiding ...
10:48 AM | 9 Feb, 2022
Grenade attack leaves man dead, five injured in ...
09:51 AM | 9 Feb, 2022
Angry people in Sindh village axe crocodile to ...
12:31 AM | 9 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shahid Afridi opening his own restaurant in Dubai
09:35 PM | 8 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr